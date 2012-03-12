FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 6 years ago

Twitter acquires Posterous

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said Monday that it has acquired Posterous, a blogging platform known for its slick digital media-sharing interface.

The microblogging service said in a blog post that the Posterous staff “has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the Web and mobile devices simple - a goal we share.”

Founded in 2008, Posterous is one of the better-known companies emerging from the tech incubator Y Combinator.

The value of the deal was not announced. (Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

