Judge says Twitter lawsuit over surveillance may be in doubt
June 11, 2015 / 7:28 PM / 2 years ago

Judge says Twitter lawsuit over surveillance may be in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice over surveillance may not need to proceed following the recent passage of the USA Freedom Act, a U.S. judge said in an order on Thursday.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, comes in a lawsuit in which Twitter seeks to publicly disclose more information about requests for user information it receives from U.S. authorities.

Gonzalez Rogers asked both sides for more arguments about whether the case should proceed.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
