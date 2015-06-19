FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter to let users follow live events, not just people
June 19, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Twitter to let users follow live events, not just people

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Twitter logo is shown at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will start curating tweets on live events, the microblogging service said, as it plans major changes to make its real-time news feed more user friendly.

Dubbed Project Lightning, the changes will let users follow events instead of just people, and instantly upload photos and videos that can be shared across websites, social news and entertainment website Buzzfeed reported on Thursday.

A team of editors will curate the most visually appealing and relevant tweets about say, a red-carpet event or shooting, and present them in one place, so that users need not be flooded with every single tweet as it is posted, Buzzfeed said.

Twitter’s mobile app will show both pre-scheduled events and breaking news events, Buzzfeed said.

Twitter spokeswoman Rachel Millner confirmed the report but declined to comment further.

Twitter has struggled with user growth. About one billion people have visited the website, but only 302 million are users.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
