Twitter plans layoffs next week - Re/code
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter plans layoffs next week - Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is planning company-wide layoffs next week, technology news website Re/code reported on Friday, citing sources.

The news comes after Jack Dorsey was appointed permanent chief executive on Monday.

It is unclear how many of Twitter's staff will be laid off, but it is likely it will affect most departments, Re/code said, citing company insiders. (on.recode.net/1OqNsev)

Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company employs about 4,100 people in more than 35 offices around the world. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
