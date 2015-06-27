FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter's M&A team loses second member in Rishi Garg - Re/code
June 27, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

Twitter's M&A team loses second member in Rishi Garg - Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A street car makes its way past the corporate headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, California April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

REUTERS - Twitter Inc’s Rishi Garg, vice president of corporate development and strategy, has resigned from the company to pursue other projects, technology blog Re/code reported, citing a tweet from Garg.

Garg, who led the company’s mergers and acquisition team, had joined Twitter in May, 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at Square, Re/code reported.

This is the second resignation at Twitter's mergers and acquisition team. Jessica Verilli resigned last month as the director of corporate development and strategy, to take a role at Google Ventures, the technology blog said. (on.recode.net/1JawugO)

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
