Twitter's M&A team loses second member in Rishi Garg - Re/code

REUTERS - Twitter Inc’s Rishi Garg, vice president of corporate development and strategy, has resigned from the company to pursue other projects, technology blog Re/code reported, citing a tweet from Garg.

Garg, who led the company’s mergers and acquisition team, had joined Twitter in May, 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at Square, Re/code reported.

This is the second resignation at Twitter's mergers and acquisition team. Jessica Verilli resigned last month as the director of corporate development and strategy, to take a role at Google Ventures, the technology blog said. (on.recode.net/1JawugO)