Twitter's M&A team loses second member - Re/code
June 26, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter's M&A team loses second member - Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s Rishi Garg, vice president of corporate development and strategy, has resigned from the company to pursue other projects, technology blog Re/code reported, citing a tweet from Garg.

Garg, who led the company’s mergers and acquisition team, had joined Twitter in May, 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at Square, Re/code reported.

This is the second resignation at Twitter's mergers and acquisition team. Jessica Verilli resigned last month as the director of corporate development and strategy, to take a role at Google Ventures, the technology blog said. (on.recode.net/1JawugO) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

