Twitter forecasts soft Q4 revenue, shares slide
October 27, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

Twitter forecasts soft Q4 revenue, shares slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s quarterly revenue surpassed expectations but it forecast fourth-quarter sales that may miss targets, sending its shares more than 8 percent lower.

On Monday, the messaging service reported revenue more than doubled to $361 million in the third quarter, beating an average forecast for $351.4 million. But it projected sales of between $440 million and $450 million in the holiday quarter, versus expectations for around $448.8 million. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris Reese)

