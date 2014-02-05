FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Twitter reports lackluster user growth, $243 mln revenue
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 5, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Twitter reports lackluster user growth, $243 mln revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word “made” in third paragraph)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc reported anemic user growth during the final three months of 2013, sending shares sinking after its first quarterly report as a public company.

Shares dropped more than 10 percent to $58 in after hours trading.

The company reported $243 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, topping investors’ expectations of $218.2 million, on average.

But user growth, a closely watched metric, appeared to falter. It averaged 241 million monthly users, up just 3.8 percent from the previous quarter - the lowest rate since Twitter began disclosing its user figures.

Twitter’s user numbers grew at 10 percent, 7 percent, and 6 percent during the first three quarters of the year, respectively.

Twitter, which held a highly-anticipated initial public offering in November at $26 a share, has divided investor opinion in the months since as shares more than doubled to more than $66 despite an absence of news. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.