Twitter reports $250 mln 1st quarter revenue, 255 mln users
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Twitter reports $250 mln 1st quarter revenue, 255 mln users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue of $250 million, as its mobile ads drew more viewer responses.

There were 255 million monthly active users, up 25 percent from a year ago.

Twitter Chief Executive Dick Costolo pledged in February to revive user growth after disclosing it had fallen to its lowest rate in years. Its shares have been trading 40 percent below their peak as investors wait to see whether the service could broaden its appeal. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio)

