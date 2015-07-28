FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Twitter revenue beats estimates
July 28, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Twitter revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say revenue rose 61 percent not 38 percent)

July 28 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the micro-blogging website operator’s push to boost advertising income paid off.

Revenue rose 61 percent to $502.4 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to $136.7 million, or 21 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $144.6 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1U4uiN9)

Excluding items, Twitter earned 7 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected Twitter to earn 4 cents per share on revenue of $481.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Twitter’s shares rose 3 percent in extended trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
