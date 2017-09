Oct 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc reported a 57.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as Chief Executive Jack Dorsey’s turnaround strategy takes hold.

Revenue rose to $569.2 million from $361.3 million a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1H8cHMH)

Net loss narrowed to $131.7 million, or 20 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $175.5 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)