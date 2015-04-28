FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Selerity reveals Twitter results ahead of schedule
April 28, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Selerity reveals Twitter results ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Micro-blogging website Twitter Inc had lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, according to market data firm Selerity, which revealed the earnings numbers before the company’s scheduled announcement.

Twitter, which allows users to broadcast 140-character messages, had revenue of $436 million in the first quarter, according to Selerity. (twitter.com/Selerity)

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share, Selerity said on its Twitter page.

Analysts on average had expected Twitter to earn 4 cents per share on revenue of $456.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
