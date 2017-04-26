FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter reports 6 pct increase in monthly active users
April 26, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 4 months ago

Twitter reports 6 pct increase in monthly active users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc reported a 6 percent increase in monthly active users, beating analysts' expectations, after several quarters of stagnating growth.

The microblogging service said its user base rose to 328 million average monthly active users in the first quarter from 319 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected 321.3 million monthly active users, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Revenue fell 7.8 percent to $548.3 million, its first drop since its initial public offering.

Net loss narrowed to $61.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $79.7 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2phNNZH) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

