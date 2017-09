SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Twitter on Thursday said that the absolute number of net user additions in the first quarter was on track to equal the rate in each of the first three quarters of 2014.

That would put net additions in the range of 13 million to 16 million, based on the previously reported quarters’ growth. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Peter Henderson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)