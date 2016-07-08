FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter in talks with NBA, MLS, Turner to stream sports - Recode
July 8, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Twitter in talks with NBA, MLS, Turner to stream sports - Recode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is in talks with the NBA, Major League Soccer and Time Warner Inc's cable network Turner Broadcasting for rights to stream live sports, technology news website Recode reported.

The deal could be similar to Twitter's agreement with the NFL to stream some of its Thursday Night Football games this fall, Recode said, citing sources. (on.recode.net/29z1lZQ)

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

