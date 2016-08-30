Aug 30 Twitter Inc said it would share some of the advertising revenue on videos created by its individual users in the United States as part of an expanded video advertising program.
The microblogging service provider's Amplify Publisher Program is currently restricted to organizations such as the National Football League.
Twitter will also allow advertisements that precede the streaming of videos uploaded by individual users, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2c8qoDx) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
