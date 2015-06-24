FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITV snaps up 'Educating Yorkshire' maker
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

ITV snaps up 'Educating Yorkshire' maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the producer of shows such as Educating Yorkshire and The Hotel Inspector for an initial 55 million pounds ($87 million).

The company said on Wednesday it had acquired a 75 percent stake in Twofour Group from LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, and had agreed options to buy the rest in future.

Twofour, which has production labels in the UK and United States, will support ITV’s growth internationally, the firm said.

ITV said the maximum consideration for Twofour, including an option for Twofour to buy out a separate subsidiary, was 280 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6346 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.