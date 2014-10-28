FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TxCell achieves positive results for Col-Treg in model of autoimmune uveitis
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 28, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TxCell achieves positive results for Col-Treg in model of autoimmune uveitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - TxCell SA :

* Achieves positive results for Col-Treg in a model of autoimmune uveitis

* Col-Treg is second product candidate from ASTrIA platform in model of autoimmune uveitis

* Results generated in model include pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic data showing reduction in severity of uveitis on clinical and histologic measures

* GLP toxicology results indicate good safety profile for Col-Treg

* Plans to obtain for Col-Treg orphan drug designations in European Union and United States

* Intends to launch in Q2 2015 placebo-controlled proof of principle clinical study for treatment of patients with autoimmune uveitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.