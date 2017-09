Jan 26(Reuters) - TXT e-solutions :

* Reported on Friday preliminary results for full year 2014

* Full year 2014 revenues is about 55.8 million euros ($62.61 million), up 6 pct compared to last year

* Q4 revenue is 14.1 million euros versus 12.9 million euros last year

* Expects full year 2014 EBITDA higher than last year

