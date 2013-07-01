BRIEF-Tyco says got notices of deficiency from IRS

July 1 (Reuters) - July 1 (Reuters) - Tyco International Ltd : * Got notices of deficiency from IRS asserting several of co’s former U.S. units owe additional taxes of $883.3 million plus penalties of $154 million * Says several of co’s former U.S. units owe penalties of $154 million based on audits of 1997 through 2000 tax years of co. * Under 2007 tax sharing agreement,covidien;TE Connectivity would share 42%,31%,respectively,of any tax liabilities due in respect of these matters * Source text () * Further company coverage