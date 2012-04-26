FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyco profit rises; split on track for September
April 26, 2012

Tyco profit rises; split on track for September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Tyco International, which is breaking up later this year, reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by higher profit in its commercial fire and security business, and said the split-up was on track to be completed in September.

Net earnings rose to $327 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 30, from $315 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations excluding special items were 86 cents a share.

Sales rose 9 percent to $4.35 billion, compared to Wall Street estimates of $4.22 billion.

