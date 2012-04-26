Tyco profit rises; split on track for September

April 26 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Tyco International, which is breaking up later this year, reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by higher profit in its commercial fire and security business, and said the split-up was on track to be completed in September.

Net earnings rose to $327 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 30, from $315 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations excluding special items were 86 cents a share.

Sales rose 9 percent to $4.35 billion, compared to Wall Street estimates of $4.22 billion.