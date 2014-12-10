FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyco to buy Industrial Safety Technologies for $329.5 mln
December 10, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Tyco to buy Industrial Safety Technologies for $329.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Safety and security product maker Tyco International Ltd said it would buy Industrial Safety Technologies (IST), which makes gas and flame detection gear, from Battery Ventures for $329.5 million.

Tyco shares were down 2 percent at $42.47 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.

The company said it would combine IST with its Scott Safety business, which makes respiratory protection gear and gas and flame detectors.

Tyco expects IST, comprising five companies, to add $140 million to its annual revenue.

The acquisition is expected to close in Tyco’s second quarter ending March 28. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
