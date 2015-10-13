FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tyco hires Dish CFO Robert Olson as finance head
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tyco hires Dish CFO Robert Olson as finance head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fire safety and security systems maker Tyco International Plc appointed Robert Olson, the chief financial officer of Dish Network Corp, in the same position.

Olson, 56, will take over as Tyco’s CFO in November after Arun Nayar retires, the company said on Tuesday.

Nayar, 65, will serve in an advisory role for the next several months.

Olson, who was with U.S. satellite TV company Dish for five years, has also been the CFO of AT&T Inc’s consumer services division and later, its business services division.

He also held leadership roles in finance, marketing, and operations and planning at American Airlines Inc, Tyco said.

Tyco reaffirmed its forecast of 60-62 cents per share adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.