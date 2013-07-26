FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire safety system maker Tyco posts marginal rise in operating profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 10:20 AM / in 4 years

Fire safety system maker Tyco posts marginal rise in operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tyco International Ltd, a maker of fire safety and security systems, reported a marginal rise in operating profit, helped by higher recurring service and global products revenue.

Net segment operating income before special items rose to $375 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter from $369 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

The normalized earnings per share before special items number is adjusted to reflect a split in the company’s business last year.

Tyco International split into three businesses in September, spinning off its North American residential security business into ADT Corp and selling its flow control unit to Pentair Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.