CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tyco Q2 results
April 26, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tyco Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - April 26 (Reuters) - Tyco International Ltd : * Tyco International Ltd Says Proposed Separation Of Tyco

Remains On Track For Completion At The End Of September * Tyco International reports second quarter 2012 earnings from continuing operations before special items of $0.86 per share and gaap earnings of $0.71 per share * Tyco International Ltd q2 shr $0.86 from continuing operations excluding items * Tyco International Ltd q2 gaap shr $0.71 * Tyco International Ltd q2 revenue $4.4 bln vs i/b/e/s view $4.22 bln * Tyco International Ltd q2 shr $0.71 from continuing operations * Tyco International Ltd q2 shr view $0.79 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S * Tyco International Ltd says incurred pre-tax special charges of $63 million in the quarter

