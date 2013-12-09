FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR, CVC place bids for Tyco's S.Korean unit -sources
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

KKR, CVC place bids for Tyco's S.Korean unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and CVC Capital Partners are among the suitors that have placed preliminary bids for U.S.-based Tyco International Inc’s South Korean unit, a business valued at about $1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Asia-focused private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and MBK Partners have also placed bids for the security systems company, the sources added.

ADT Caps Co, as the South Korean business is known, had earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $160 million at the end of Sept. 2013, according to U.S. accounting. The business is expected to fetch $1.6 billion, based on a ten times EBITDA multiple, the sources added.

Morgan Stanley is advising Tyco on the sale. The sources declined to be identified as the process is confidential.

KKR, MBK and CVC declined to comment. Tyco and Affinity did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.