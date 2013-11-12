FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security systems firm Tyco Intl looking to sell Korea unit - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Security systems firm Tyco Intl looking to sell Korea unit - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fire protection and security company Tyco International Ltd has approached private equity firms offering to sell its Korean security unit Caps Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tyco sent information memoranda only to a few private equity firms as it wants to proceed with the sale quietly, the WSJ reported. ()

Morgan Stanley, Tyco’s adviser for the potential deal, approached Seoul-based private equity firms MBK Partners, Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, the newspaper reported.

MBK has hired Goldman Sachs as its adviser, while neither Carlyle nor CVC are known to have sought advisers, the WSJ reported.

The newspaper said the value of the deal was not known and it was not clear why Tyco wants to sell the unit.

Tyco could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.