Tyco profit falls 45 percent, takes $124 mln charge
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Tyco profit falls 45 percent, takes $124 mln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Tyco International Ltd, a maker of fire safety and security systems, reported a 45 percent fall in quarterly profit as it took a $124 million charge, almost half of which was related to an environmental issue at a plant in Wisconsin.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders fell to $74 million, or 16 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $134 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the charge, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
