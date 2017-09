Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tylko Pilka SA :

* Says changes name to ArtP Capital SA

* Says increases capital to 2,545,666.60 zlotys via share issuance of 1.5 million series H shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: