#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Tyman sees its UK market returning to growth in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Tyman Plc, a maker of window and door hardware, said it expected its UK market to return to growth in the second half of the year, after reporting a nearly 6.3 percent rise in group revenue for the first four months.

Operating profit in the year to date was ahead of 2014, said Tyman, which also makes high-security locks and seals for residential and commercial market.

The company said it expected to see continued growth in the UK market, although at a slightly lower rate than in 2013 and 2014. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

