10 months ago
Tyman warns of weak UK and Ireland markets in 2017
November 8, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

Tyman warns of weak UK and Ireland markets in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - UK housing products supplier Tyman Plc said demand softened around the time of the country's vote to leave the European Union and that it expected its markets in Britain and Ireland to be flat at best in 2017.

The company also said product costs for its ERA unit, which sources items such as CCTVs, wireless alarms and weather seals mainly from the Far East, had risen due to the pound's slide since the June 23 referendum.

To date, the increases had been successfully recovered, Tyman said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
