Investcorp buys Tyrrells for 100 mln pounds
August 1, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp said on Thursday it had acquired premium crisp and snack maker Tyrrells Potato Crisps from Langholm Capital for 100 million pounds ($150 million).

Last month Investcorp bought a 38 percent stake in a Saudi oil and gas services company and was expecting to complete up to three more deals through its $1 billion Gulf fund in 2013, an executive at the firm said.

The investment management group reported on Tuesday a 56 percent rise in full-year net income, helped by strong growth in fee income.

