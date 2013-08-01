Investcorp buys Tyrrells for 100 mln pounds

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp said on Thursday it had acquired premium crisp and snack maker Tyrrells Potato Crisps from Langholm Capital for 100 million pounds ($150 million).

Last month Investcorp bought a 38 percent stake in a Saudi oil and gas services company and was expecting to complete up to three more deals through its $1 billion Gulf fund in 2013, an executive at the firm said.

The investment management group reported on Tuesday a 56 percent rise in full-year net income, helped by strong growth in fee income.