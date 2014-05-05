FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URGENT-Tyson sees pork production down as much as 4 pct this year
May 5, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

URGENT-Tyson sees pork production down as much as 4 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc on Monday said it expects industry pork production to be down as much as 4 percent this year, as heavier hog weights fail to completely offset the supply-reducing effects of a virus that is deadly to piglets.

The porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDv) reduced hog supplies in Tyson’s latest quarter, but that was partially offset by heavier animal weights, Tyson Chief Executive Donnie Smith said on a conference call with analysts.

Tyson expects PEDv to peak in August and to begin to ease in October, Smith said.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alden Bentley

