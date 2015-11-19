Tyson Foods to close 2 plants, cut 880 jobs

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, said it would stop operations at two of its plants in the United States, affecting about 880 employees.

The company said it expects to cease operations at a pepperoni plant in Jefferson, Wisconsin and a prepared foods facility in Chicago, Illinois during the second half of the year ending Oct. 1.

The closures would affect about 880 employees, including about 480 at Chicago and about 400 at Jefferson, Tyson said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)