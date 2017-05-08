Tyson Foods profit slumps, Florida seeks info in pricing probe

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday quarterly profit fell 21 percent, hurt by fires at two chicken plants, and that Florida's attorney general was seeking information from the company regarding a probe into possible anticompetitive behavior.

Shares of Tyson, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, fell 6 percent to $59.56.

Lower sales at its prepared foods segment also weighed on the quarter, as Tyson has tried to increase profits by selling more prepared and value-added items, such as pre-seasoned products and heat-and-serve meals. Those products command higher margins than basic meats.

Last month, Tyson said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion to expand its portfolio of prepared food brands.

"Between turning this business around and adding Advance Pierre to it, management has its hands full at the moment," JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said.

Net income attributable to Tyson declined to $340 million in the quarter ended April 1 from $432 million a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share, missing analysts' estimates by one cent.

Operating income at Tyson's chicken unit declined by nearly a third, dragging total operating income down by about 19 percent. Fires at plants in Georgia and Mississippi in February reduced sales volumes, according to the company.

"We had a really good quarter, but for the fires," Chief Executive Tom Hayes told analysts.

The U.S. chicken sector, which is dominated by Tyson and a few other large companies, has come under increased scrutiny over the past year as customers and farmers have alleged antitrust violations relating to pricing, production and compensation.

Tyson also said on Monday that Florida's attorney general had requested information primarily related to possible anticompetitive conduct in connection with the Georgia Dock, a pricing index for chicken products formerly published by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. State officials suspended the index amid concerns chicken companies could manipulate it.

Tyson's general counsel, David Van Bebber, declined to provide details on Florida's request, known as a civil investigative demand. Hayes said a small portion of its customers used the index.

In February, Tyson said it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission the company believed was related to allegations of price fixing.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Timothy Ramey said "the risk of a major finding of industry collusion is top of mind" due to the probes.

Florida has also asked Sanderson Farms Inc for information relating to the index.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)