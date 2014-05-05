FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyson Foods' profit more than doubles as chicken sales rise
May 5, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Tyson Foods' profit more than doubles as chicken sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said its profit more than doubled in the second quarter, mainly due to strong demand for chicken.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $213 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 29 from $95 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $9.03 billion.

Tyson’s chicken sales rose about 4 percent to $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

