Tyson Foods quarterly sales rise 4 pct

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for chicken and as the Hillshire Brands acquisition boosted sales of prepared foods.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $258 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, from $137 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $10.51 billion from $10.11 billion a year earlier.