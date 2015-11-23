FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyson Foods quarterly sales rise 4 pct
#Market News
November 23, 2015

Tyson Foods quarterly sales rise 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for chicken and as the Hillshire Brands acquisition boosted sales of prepared foods.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $258 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, from $137 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $10.51 billion from $10.11 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles adn Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

