Tyson Foods profit jumps as feed costs fall
May 9, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

Tyson Foods profit jumps as feed costs fall

May 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company benefited from lower feed and livestock costs.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $432 million, or $1.10 per share, in the second quarter ended April 2, from $310 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Tyson, whose brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park, said sales fell 8 percent to $9.17 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

