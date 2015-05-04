FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tyson Foods sales rise 10.5 pct on Hillshire acquisition
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Tyson Foods sales rise 10.5 pct on Hillshire acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 10.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by the acquisition of Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co.

Net income attributable to Tyson Foods rose to $310 million, or 75 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 28, from $213 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $9.98 billion from $9.03 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, PJ Huffstutter in Chicago and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.