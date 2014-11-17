FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyson expects fed cattle supplies to drop 4 percent in 2015-CEO
November 17, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Tyson expects fed cattle supplies to drop 4 percent in 2015-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods expects fed cattle supplies to be down about 4 percent in 2015, Chief Executive Officer Donnie Smith said during a conference call with analysts on Monday.

The company, which recently bought sausage seller Hillshire Brands, also said it expects fed cattle supplies to be flat to down about 1 percent in 2016.

Tyson expects a 2 percent to 3 percent expansion in hog supplies in fiscal 2015. That growth would be on top of reduced supplies last year, due to the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv).

“It appears there will be fewer instances of PEDv,” Smith said.

Smith forecast a roughly 3 percent increase in chicken supplies this fiscal year. Demand for chicken is expected to remain strong as consumers move away from pricier beef and pork. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

