Tyson sees beef margins improving
March 7, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 6 years ago

Tyson sees beef margins improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc gave an upbeat forecast on Wednesday, saying its beef margins should improve throughout the year and that it may have access to more cattle than expected.

“We originally expected to see a 1 to 2 percent decrease in available cattle in 2012, but because fewer head were processed during this recent period of margin compression, we anticipate the availability of fed steers and heifers to be adequate or even greater for the balance of our fiscal year,” said Noel White, senior group vice president of Tyson’s fresh meats division.

In a statement following the appearance of company executives at a forum hosted by Goldman Sachs, he also said the company’s pork margins should remain strong.

