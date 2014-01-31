FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tyson Foods says virus to cut pork production by 2-4 percent
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Tyson Foods says virus to cut pork production by 2-4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said on Friday the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) will decrease pork production by 2 percent to 4 percent.

Tyson made the comments during its quarterly earning conference call. PEDv is a fatal pig virus that is spreading across the United States and Canada. Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, is the largest U.S. meat processor.

Tyson reported net income rose to $254 million, or 72 cents per share, from $173 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier, beating analysts estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.