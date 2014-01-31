Tyson Foods says virus to cut pork production by 2-4 percent

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said on Friday the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) will decrease pork production by 2 percent to 4 percent.

Tyson made the comments during its quarterly earning conference call. PEDv is a fatal pig virus that is spreading across the United States and Canada. Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, is the largest U.S. meat processor.

Tyson reported net income rose to $254 million, or 72 cents per share, from $173 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier, beating analysts estimates.