Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher chicken sales and a rebound in its beef business.

The largest U.S. meat processor said on Monday that net income from continuing operations rose to $259 million, or 70 cents per share, from $203 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7 percent to $8.89 billion.