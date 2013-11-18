FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tyson Q4 adjusted earnings $2.26/share from continuing operations
November 18, 2013

BRIEF-Tyson Q4 adjusted earnings $2.26/share from continuing operations

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc : * Completes record year as fourth quarter earnings increased 23% to $0.70; poised for strong growth in 2014 * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.26 from continuing operations * Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY 2014 sales $36 billion * Says declares 50% increase on quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.075 on shares of class a common stock * In fiscal 2014, expect overall domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and Turkey) to increase about 1% from fiscal 2013 levels * Q4 sales $8.90 billion versus $8.32 billion last year * Says expect to see a reduction of industry fed cattle supplies of 2-3% in fiscal 2014 as compared to fiscal 2013 * Says expect fiscal 2014 capital expenditures to approximate $700 million * Says expect industry hog supplies to increase 1-2% in fiscal 2014 and exports to improve compared to fiscal 2013 * Says expect to continue repurchasing shares under share repurchase program * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
