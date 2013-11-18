FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q4 earnings $0.70 per share
November 18, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q4 earnings $0.70 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc : * CORRECTED-TYSON FOODS INC FISCAL 2013 (NOT Q4) ADJUSTED SHR $2.26

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS * Tyson Foods Inc sees FY 2014 sales $36 bln * Tyson Foods Inc says declares 50% increase on quarterly dividend

from $0.05 to $0.075 on shares of class A common stock * Tyson Foods Inc -in fiscal 2014, expect overall domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) to increase about 1% from fiscal 2013 levels * Tyson Foods Inc Q4 sales $8.90 bln vs $8.32 bln last year ; Q4

earnings per share $0.70 * Tyson Foods Inc says expect to see a reduction of industry fed

cattle supplies of 2-3% in fiscal 2014 as compared to fiscal 2013 * Tyson Foods Inc says expect fiscal 2014 capital expenditures to

approximate $700 million * Tyson Foods Inc says expect industry hog supplies to increase

1-2% in fiscal 2014 and exports to improve compared to fiscal 2013 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $8.89 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 revenue view $35.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
