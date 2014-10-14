FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Steel Canada has tentative deal on Hamilton Works contract
October 14, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Steel Canada has tentative deal on Hamilton Works contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Steel Canada said on Tuesday it has reached a tentative deal with union leaders on a contract for workers at its Hamilton Works operations in Ontario.

U.S. Steel Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of parent U.S. Steel Corp, was recently granted creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court as it attempts to restructure its operations.

Its current contract with workers at its Hamilton Works operations, some 70 kilometers west of Toronto, is due to expire on Oct. 15.

The terms of the tentative agreement were not disclosed and the deal remains subject to ratification by members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1005.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with USW Local 1005 that will add stability to our operations and give confidence to our employees, our customers and other stakeholders that U. S. Steel Canada remains committed to serving the Canadian and North American markets,” said Michael McQuade, president and general manager of U.S. Steel Canada. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
