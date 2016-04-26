FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Steel launches campaign to fight Chinese imports
April 26, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. Steel launches campaign to fight Chinese imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Steel Corp has filed a complaint with U.S. regulators calling for an investigation into China’s largest steel producers over alleged price fixing and circumvention of import duties, it said on Tuesday.

The petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) comes a week after U.S. officials warned that the world’s largest producer should take steps to cut excess output or face possible trade action as the global industry grapples with chronic oversupply and sluggish demand. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernard Orr)

