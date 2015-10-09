FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario Court approves U.S. Steel's plan to separate Canadian unit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Ontario Court approves U.S. Steel's plan to separate Canadian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp said on Friday the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the separation of the company from its Canadian unit.

The U.S. steelmaker said that it will not be generating any sales on behalf of U.S. Steel Canada and will help the Canadian unit with the transition process.

According to the agreement, the Canadian unit could enter a new sale or restructuring process.

Pittsburgh-based steelmaker had applied for relief from creditors under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act for its Canadian operations last year, after reporting a total operating loss of about $2.4 billion.

U.S. Steel’s shares close at $12.38 on Friday. The stock had lost more than half its value this year. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.