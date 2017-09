April 29 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp returned to profit in the first quarter, results on Tuesday showed, helped by higher commercial prices for its products and the impact of the company’s cost-cutting program.

The Pittsburgh-based company reported net income of $52 million, or 34 cents a diluted share, versus a loss of $73 million, or 51 cents a diluted share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)