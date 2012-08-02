FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian Conglomerate UAC H1 profit up 11 pct
August 2, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Nigerian Conglomerate UAC H1 profit up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first half rose 11 percent year-on-year to 3.5 billion naira ($22 mln), compared with 3.12 billion naira a year ago.

It said turnover rose to 30.5 billion naira during the period, from 26.3 billion naira last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Shares in the conglomerate which has interest in its food business with South Africa’s Tiger Brand, were trading flat at 34 naira at 1235 GMT on the news.

$1 = 160.95 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson

